Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,444 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

