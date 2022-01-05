Pendal Group Ltd Sells 729 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $255.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

