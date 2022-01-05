Pendal Group Ltd Takes $323,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JLL stock opened at $274.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.15.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
