Pendal Group Ltd Takes $323,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $274.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

