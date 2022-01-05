Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 930 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $616.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.95. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

