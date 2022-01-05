Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,175 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 452,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01.

