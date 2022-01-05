Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 7,360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of SPMB opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

