Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 9,171 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 354.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 911,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 710,845 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

