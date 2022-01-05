Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $915,102.50 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00.

Penumbra stock traded down $16.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.01. The stock had a trading volume of 250,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,751. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $182.39 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

