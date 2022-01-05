Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $276.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 304.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $174.79 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,074 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

