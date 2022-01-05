pEOS Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $689,955.97 and approximately $507.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.99 or 0.08002053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,941.62 or 0.99831963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007474 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

