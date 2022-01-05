PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Argus

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by Argus from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.00.

PEP stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $174.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

