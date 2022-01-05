Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0015

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $23.19 million and $262,469.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,418,066,313 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

