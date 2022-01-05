PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

