Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

