Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $458.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.