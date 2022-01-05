Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

VZ opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

