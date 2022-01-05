Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

