Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 165 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Amundi bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after buying an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

