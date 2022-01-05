Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 363 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

