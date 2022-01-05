PFG Advisors Acquires 833 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

