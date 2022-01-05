PFG Advisors Buys 183 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SiTime were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SiTime by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $249,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SiTime by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime stock opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

