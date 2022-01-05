PFG Advisors Buys 264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

