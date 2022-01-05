PFG Advisors Buys 297 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.10 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

