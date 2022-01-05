PFG Advisors Purchases 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

