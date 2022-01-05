Phala Network (PHA) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $136.06 million and $46.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

