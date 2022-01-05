Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Hits $10.61 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $559,081.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.00 or 0.08114582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00078193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,730.79 or 1.00016080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,685,553 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

