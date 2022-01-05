Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.