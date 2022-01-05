Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
