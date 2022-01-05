Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.25. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 800 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

