Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

