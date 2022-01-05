PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,981.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $75,981.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

