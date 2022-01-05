PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PCQ stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.