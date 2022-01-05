PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,988. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

