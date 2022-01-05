PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.
RCS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 140,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,854. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
