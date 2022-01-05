Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ PPSI opened at $7.62 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).
