Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $7.62 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

