Piper Sandler Lowers New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $12.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.