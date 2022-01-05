Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.62.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

