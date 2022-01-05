PKG Token Price Down 7.7% This Week (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $181,184.96 and approximately $1,833.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

