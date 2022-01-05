Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 17.3%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares shot up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $1.28. 132,883,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 66,745,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

