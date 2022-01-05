PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,544 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

