PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

