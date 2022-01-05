PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 305,220 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

CFG opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

