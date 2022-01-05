POA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
