Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Polaris reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.48. 30,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris has a 52 week low of $95.60 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

