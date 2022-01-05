Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.90. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

