PolySwarm Price Up 12.1% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $44.56 million and approximately $223,162.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

