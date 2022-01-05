Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,950.55).
Shares of Power Metal Resources stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.69 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,938. The company has a market capitalization of £24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.57. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).
About Power Metal Resources
