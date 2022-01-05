Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,950.55).

Shares of Power Metal Resources stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.69 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,938. The company has a market capitalization of £24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.57. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.