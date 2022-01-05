PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,456.72

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,456.72 ($19.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,418 ($19.11). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,432 ($19.30), with a volume of 14,718 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.24) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.64. The stock has a market cap of £629.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

