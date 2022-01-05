Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the November 30th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 3,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Precipio has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

