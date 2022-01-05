Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6,250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

