Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.75.

